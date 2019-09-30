Voter registration deadline for upcoming 2019 elections is October 7, here’s what’s on the ballot

The deadline to register to vote for the November 5, 2019 elections is October 7, 2019.

According to the Tom Green County Elections website, they serve the following areas and entities.

“Voting Entities Served Include/Las entidades de votación atendidas incluyen:

State (Example: Constitutional Amendments) Estado (Ejemplo: Enmiendas Constitucionales)

Tom Green County Condado de Tom Green

City of San Angelo Ciudad de San Angelo

Independent School Districts Distritos Escolar Independiente

Christoval

Grape Creek

Veribest

Wall

Water Valley

Several Water Districts Varios distritos de aqua“

There are some reminders Election Administrator Vona Hudson wanted to share with the public.

If you have moved, you must update your address. Your status does not automatically update.

You must update your address even if you just moved across the same city. Certain elections contain precinct specific issues.

You cannot register to vote online but there are several options: voter registrar deputies are set up at various locations, when you renew your drivers’ license you can select the option to register, some libraries have forms you can fill out and submit, you can visit the Edd B. Keyes building to register.

Below is a photo of the sample ballot from the Tom Green County Elections Office. Voters will give input on these issues during the upcoming elections.

There is one more issue for residents of Water Valley regarding a bond for Water Valley ISD.

The City of San Angelo will also have an issue on the ballot:

“PROPOSITION A

___ FOR

___ AGAINST

Shall the City of San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund principal balance be used as described below?

Lake Nasworthy lake and river improvements to enhance water recreation and the elimination of related litter and pollution not to exceed $6 million in actual costs for: Boat ramps Fishing piers Shoreline erosion control Sandy beaches

Balance of the fund as of May 5, 2020, excluding the $6 million allocated for above projects, be used for the expansion, reconfiguration, and replacement of the current sewer system servicing the Lake Nasworthy area to expand capacity for current and future development.”

View this proposition on the City’s website.

For even more information about voter registration, visit VoteTexas.gov.