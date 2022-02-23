This week, we are taking a look at the four candidates running for Tom Green County Judge in the Republican Primary. In the second part of our Republican Candidate Profile series, we talk with Todd Kolls.

Todd Kolls running for Tom Green County Judge tell us a little bit more.

I was born in Beaumont, Texas, moved here when I was five years old. I went through school here in San Angelo. I graduated from Central High School in 1998.

I met my wife in our church youth group, and in 2011, I opened my own jewelry store in the bottom floor of the Cactus Hotel. And together with my wife, we have run it and we ended up buying another jewelry store in 2015. And we merged the two together, we moved into a larger space and we run it together since then.

So I’m a San Angelo kid, my parents are from here. My dad worked with GTE, he was a homebuilder. My mom started as a Seventh Grade Math Teacher at Glenn Junior High, and moved her way all the way up to when she retired, she was actually Interim Superintendent of Schools.

Having community leaders as parents, also sort of in your bloodline, it leads one to want to serve their own community. Is that’s what led you or at least is part of what led you to run for Tom Green County Judge. Tell us a little bit more about the decision making process?

Yeah, absolutely. I was asked to serve on the City of San Angelo Development Corporation. About six years ago, Mayor Duane Morrison at the time, called me, and asked if i’d be interested in serving and so i’ve continued to serve on that board, or i started serve on that board where I learned a lot about Economic Development

In Economic Development, through the Development Corporation, we take half cent sales tax in and we turn those dollars around and put them back to work in the community to build a better economy for San Angelo and Tom Green County. And so in doing that, for six years, after two years, I moved up to the executive board, I was second vice president, and then I served as vice president.

For the past two years of acting president of the City of San Angelo Financial Development Corporation. I understand how to drive Economic Development by taking in revenues from the community and turning those revenues around and putting them to work back in the community. When you want to sit down and look at what the county judge does, and what the county government does, that’s basically what is going on.

Why is it important to you to have such a tight knit relationship with that with the employees of the county and the other elected officials?

Right now, if you go talk to the department heads, the sheriff, the jail, i mean, the main problem right now is employee turnover. We need employees that are good, solid, paid well, but also someone that’s been there a while that knows how to do their job well, and they know how to treat the other employees in the county. That’s going to keep that turnover rate down, I think. The new county judge needs to be the leader in that. And even if I lose, I’m still going to try to be a community leader in whichever way the community sees fit.