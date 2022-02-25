This week, we are taking a look at the four candidates running for Tom Green County Judge in the Republican Primary. In the fourth and final part of our Republican Candidate Profile series, we talk with Lane Carter.

Lane Carter running for Tom Green County Judge. Can you tell our viewers just a little bit about yourself, your background and what brought you to the decision of running for Tom Green County Judge?

I’m a local born boy here, born and raised here, 34 years. I went to Central High school, graduated ’06, ASU graduated in 2010 with a Biology Degree and 2011 with a Nursing Degree.

I started my working career on a lawn and landscape business. Gave that up when I became a nurse, met my wife in the last month of nursing school. Now, we are married for nine years, this coming march, and we have two boys.

I was elected City Council District 5 in 2016. After that, I stayed on as a nurse for about a year and then formed my construction company. I work as a general contractor now and a real estate investor. I’m running for Tom Green County Judge trying to use the expertise that I learned the last six years from the council.

Tell us a little bit more about your time on the council. What was that experience like for you? At what point did you decide that your time on the council was over and that you would like to then move to run for Tom Green County Judge?

There was a tremendous experience on the council. I ran for five issues; water, streets, fire, police and economic development. Over the five and a half years, we made tremendous strides in all five of those categories.

We now have water rights for 50 years, which is a huge accomplishment for the City of San Angelo. Our roads, we have our road package is going on with the bond issuance. That way we can start seeing College Hills taken care of which they just voted on. Bell Street is in the works. Martin Luther King has been completed.

I advocated for our police department and our fire department for raises. That way they we can help with the retention, so we don’t have to train them here and let them leave on us. They want to be able to stay here. That’s what we want to make sure that we have is we have good police officers good fire department and city employees.

During your time on the council, it dawned on you that you felt like your skills and abilities would be put to better use as Tom Green County Judge. What was that decision making process like and what brought you to where you are today?

Two years ago, I made the decision that I would like to be more of an advocate for a larger base of constituents. I met with Steve Floyd, the current County Judge. At lunch, he told me that he was going to be retiring. In his words, he was kicking himself out on the streets.

I decided at that point that someone with the qualifications and experience as what I had on council at the time, with budget, emergency management was going to need to move up in that position to do the job and do it well. Budget is always probably your number one issue. Everything revolves around how much your tax base and how much money you’re bringing in because your services are going to rely on that.

What differentiates Lane Carter from all the other candidates and why should the voters turn to you as opposed to some of the people you’re running against?

I’m the only candidate with the experience of six budget cycles, which is going to be crucial. I have served my constituents with compassion, integrity and I plan to do so at the county level as the Tom Green County Judge