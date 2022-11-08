AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newly-created congressional seat for District 37 is up for election. The Austin-based district is one of the seven new U.S. House districts created after the 2020 census in order to bolster the state’s population growth.

See latest election results below after polls close a 7 p.m.

How do I know if I’m in District 37?

The congressional district represents more than 166,000 residents in the Austin metropolitan area and surrounding suburbs. It includes parts of Travis and Williamson counties. To find out if your address falls into District 37, you can use this search tool.

Who’s on the ballot for District 37?

CD-37 is one of the few seats in the state without an incumbent candidate.

Lloyd Doggett, who has represented the Austin area since 1995, will be running for reelection as the democratic candidate for District 37. Doggett currently represents CD-35, which includes parts of Austin and San Antonio. Democratic candidate Greg Casar will now run for the CD-35 seat in his place.

Doggett has mentioned one of his main priorities in Congress will be to continue his work on the “Build Back Better” legislation designed to expand healthcare coverage.

Jenny Garcia Sharon is the Republican running for the seat. According to Sharon’s campaign website, her priorities in Congress will be to address election integrity and promote school choice, border security and pro-life legislation.

Why is this election historically significant?

This will be the first general election to take place since Texas lawmakers drew new maps for the state House and Senate districts in 2021. Since the repeal of the Voter Rights Act, it is also the first time in 50 years the state was not required to prove the new districts don’t dilute the electoral power of voters of color.

From 1903-2005, the Austin area has been solely covered by Texas’ 10th Congressional District. Previously, Travis County was split into five different congressional districts, but due to the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic voting demographic, Republican candidates have faced closer and closer voting margins for reelection in recent years.

Under the new lines, District 37 covers a majority of Travis County and Austin west of Interstate 35. The deep blue district wrangles the majority of local Democratic voters, strengthening the chances for GOP candidates in surrounding areas like Williamson County.