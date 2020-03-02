Super Tuesday March 3, 2020: Polling locations and election hours

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A new poll over the weekend found that even with the approaching March primary election, more than a third of Texas voters who plan to vote in the Democratic primary election still say they are undecided on who the Democratic nominee should be to run for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas.

This is the race for the Senate seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) who has held that role since 2002.