Super Tuesday March 3, 2020: Polling locations and election hours

Election Day Polling Places
March 3, 2020
|Angelo Bible Church
|3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby
|Belmore Baptist Church
|1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center
|Christoval Community Center
|20022 Main St., Christoval, TX 76935
|Celebration Church
|2639 Sunset Dr., Foyer
|Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)
|506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
|SAF First Assembly of God Church
|1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall
|Grape Creek Community Center
|8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room
|Keating Paint & Body
|5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area
|Paulann Baptist Church
|2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel
|Plaza del Sol II Apartments
|4359 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room
|Southgate Church of Christ
|528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall
|Southside Recreation Center
|2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-purpose Room
|St. Ambrose Catholic Church
|8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall
|MHMR Services for the Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg.
|1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room
|Veribest Baptist Church
|50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall
|Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church
|301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall
|TXDOT
|4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room
|West Texas Rehabilitation Center
|1925 University Ave., Conference Center