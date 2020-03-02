Super Tuesday March 3, 2020: Polling locations and election hours

Election Day Polling Places
March 3, 2020

Angelo Bible Church 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby 
Belmore Baptist Church 1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall 
Calvary Baptist Church 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center 
Christoval Community Center20022 Main St., Christoval, TX 76935 
Celebration Church 2639 Sunset Dr., Foyer 
Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building 
SAF First Assembly of God Church 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall 
Grape Creek Community Center 8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room 
Keating Paint & Body 5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area 
Paulann Baptist Church 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel 
Plaza del Sol II Apartments 4359 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room 
Southgate Church of Christ 528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall 
Southside Recreation Center 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-purpose Room 
St. Ambrose Catholic Church 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall 
MHMR Services for the Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room 
Veribest Baptist Church 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall
Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall 
TXDOT 4502 Knickerbocker Rd.,  Bldg. E, Training Room 
West Texas Rehabilitation Center 1925 University Ave., Conference Center 

