SAN ANGELO, Texas – Mike Boyd, President of the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association, announced he will be endorsing Todd Kolls for Tom Green County Judge, according to a statement on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Below is the statement from Mike Boyd about why he is endorsing Todd Kolls:
I am supporting Todd Kolls for County Judge. Todd is a respected member of our city and Tom Green County. The County Judge has an enormous responsibility to serve as one of our key ambassadors to Austin, Washington DC, and area county governments. As Judge, Todd would be required to advocate our interests in important matters that impact our community. One of Todd’s strengths is his deliberate way of studying and solving problems; he listens and learns before he acts. Todd will be an excellent representative while working with all departments within the county. Please join me in voting for Todd Kolls, a conservative Christian, husband and father, for Tom Green County Judge.Mike Boyd