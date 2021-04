SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Officer’s Political Action Committee announced the candidates the organization is endorsing for the 2021 City Elections.

For City Council the group is endorsing Billie DeWitt for SMD 6, Tom Thompson for SMD 2, and Lucy Gonzales who is running unopposed for SMD 4. All three candidates are the incumbents in their respective races this year.

The organization stated they are not endorsing a mayoral candidate.