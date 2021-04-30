San Angelo Mayoral Race Results

SAISD Board of Trustees

San Angelo City Council

Concho Valley Elections

San Angelo mayoral race results

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Polling Locations Nov. 3, 2020 Elections

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo