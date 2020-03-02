Results: Local Elections

AUSTIN, Texas -- A new poll released Monday morning from Nexstar and Emerson College showed 69 percent of Democrats in Texas think Donald Trump will not be re-elected. Another 31 percent thought Trump will be re-elected. Three-point-six percent left the question unanswered.

When asked, “Do you think a Democrat can win Texas in the presidential election?” a little less than half, 46.5 percent, said yes. Another 30.5 percent said no, and more than 23 percent said they were unsure.