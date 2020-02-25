LIVE STREAM: CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate

CBS EVENING NEWS Anchor and Managing Editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS THIS MORNING Co-Host Gayle King will moderate the CBS News Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. (CT), at the Charleston Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C.

Joining O’Donnell and King in the questioning will be FACE THE NATION Moderator and CBS News Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan, Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 MINUTES Correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Immediately following the debate, CBSN’s “Red and Blue” Anchor Elaine Quijano, with CBS News’ Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe, will anchor the post-debate program, which will feature live interviews with the candidates, surrogates and other newsmakers, plus in-depth analysis and reporting from the team of CBS News journalists and contributors in Charleston.