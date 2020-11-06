Live election updates: Biden takes narrow lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As remaining ballots are being counted in several key states, the path to the U.S. presidency is narrowing Friday.

NewsNation will continue to provide live Election 2020 updates as ballots are tallied and states report results. It’s standard practice to continue tabulating votes after Election Day.

At the top of the ticket is the U.S. presidency, all 435 U.S. House seats, 35 U.S. Senate seats and 11 gubernatorial races.

As of Friday morning, President Donald Trump has 214 Electoral College votes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s 264 as of the latest Associated Press race call of Michigan for Biden.

All updates in eastern standard time.

10:16 a.m. Georgia Secretary of State to give election update

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to give an update on the state’s vote counting at 10:30 a.m. ET. NewsNation will livestream the event.

Before the briefing, Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in the state, according to the latest election results from the Associated Press, by a very slim margin of 917 votes.

9:36 a.m. – Trump campaign gives statement on election following Biden lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia

WASHINGTON — Trump campaign gave a statement on the election following Biden’s narrow lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.” Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel

8:51 a.m. – Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania

PHILDAELPHIA — Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania by just over 5,500 votes.

New numbers released by The Associated Press show Biden with a lead of 5,594 votes over President Donald Trump.

The AP said the presidential race remains too early to call.

Neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden has taken the advantage with 264 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

4:30 a.m. – Biden gains small lead in Georgia

ATLANTA — Democratic nominee Joe Biden is now leading in Georgia by a very slim margin, according to The Associated Press.

New numbers in from Georgia show Biden with a lead of 917 votes over President Donald Trump.

The race is still too early to call, according to the AP.

2 am. – Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote-counting site

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack a vote-counting site in the city.

Police said early Friday that they received a tip about a Hummer vehicle with armed people driving to the city from Virginia, with plans to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

At least one person is in custody, according to police.

Philadelphia Police officers gather at Pennsylvania Convention Center after probing alleged plot to attack vote counting venue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 6, 2020. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Police also seized a weapon as well as the Hummer. No injuries were reported and no further details about the alleged plot were disclosed.

How NewsNation will report election results

NewsNation’s television broadcast and digital properties will rely on The Associated Press for all vote counting and race calls. NewsNation chose to rely on the AP because they call races based on the facts.

“AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners,” said David Scott, a deputy managing editor who helps oversee AP’s coverage of elections. “If AP cannot definitively say a candidate has won, we don’t speculate.”

According to the AP, a race is only called when they “conclude that the trailing candidate will not catch the leader.” In fact, AP did not call the closely contested race in 2000 between George W. Bush and Al Gore, standing by its assessment that the margin in Florida made it too close to call. You can read more information about how AP calls races here.

We may not know who won the presidential election on Tuesday night. The biggest factor that may slow things down this year is the millions of Americans who voted by mail rather than risk being in a crowd during the coronavirus pandemic. In general, mail ballots take longer to count.

