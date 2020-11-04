John Cornyn wins re-election against MJ Hegar in U.S. Senate Race

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn won re-election against Democrat MJ Hegar in a heated Texas U.S. Senate Race.

Cornyn’s campaign said Hegar called to concede around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Cornyn spoke to supporters shortly after.

“Whether I earned your vote or whether you were pulling from my opponent, I’m honored and committed to serving and representing all Texans,” Cornyn said.

“My goal is your United States Senator is simple. Continue to make Texas a place of exceptional opportunity for all. In the next six years, I look forward to our visits, our celebrations, and working together to overcome whatever challenges may come our way,” Cornyn continued.

See the latest election results below:

“I’m not a career politician, running for U.S. Senate was never my plan,” Hegar said in a statement after conceding. “I’m just one of the millions of Texans who saw the world we’re giving our children and thought ‘hell no.’ Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us. I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come.”

Cornyn was first elected as Texas’ senator since 2002. Hegar, is an Air Force veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. She narrowly lost a U.S. House race in 2018 against John Carter.

In the past two weeks, millions of dollars have been poured into the race as the candidates scrambled to make their final pitches to voters. And despite lagging in the polls, Hegar raised $14 million from July-September, doubling the $7.2 million fundraising haul by Cornyn and wiping out his cash advantage.

In mid-October, Hegar and Cornyn also met on the debate stage, where they clashed on several key issues, including the response to the coronavirus pandemic and the confirmation of Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.