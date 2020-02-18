Getting to know your District 11 Candidates: Casey Gray

A questionnaire was sent to Republican candidate, Casey Gray, in lieu of an on-camera interview at this time. These are his responses:

Share a little bit about yourself and your background / Why did you decide to run for the District 11 position?

“In 2011 I was involved in a catastrophic helicopter crash overseas while serving our Country. I had to have 24 reconstructive surgeries over a period of 8 years to recover from it. During this time, I contacted Congressman Mike Conaway and he refused to respond to over 100 requests. I decided at that point Mike Conaway needed to be replaced. While recovering in the hospital Benghazi occurred and I lost two teammates there from the Navy and from the CIA. Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration lied to the public and tried to cover it up. This reinforced my decision to run for Congress and do something about it. Then the final straw was when the deep state attempted to overthrow a sitting US President. I had enough and decided that “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”― Edmund Burke (in a letter addressed to Thomas Mercer) was relevant and I would act to be a force to stop the prevailing evil from the Democrat Party.“

What are the main issues you would like to address while in office should you be elected?

“1.)VA reform would be the top of my list

2.) Support trump and build a strong border wall, immigration reform and designate cartels as terrorist organizations.

3.) Oil/gas/energy independence for the Permian basin

4.) National debt and a balanced budget, no more bailouts such as the Farm bill for Welfare.”

What is your ideal plan of action should you be elected?

“The first thing I will do is issue many Congressional Inquiries into federal agencies that are not doing their jobs and start fighting for the Constituents of CD11. I will use my voter app to stay in constant contact and include every Constituent in the Constitutional republic process.”

If you had one sentence to convince someone to vote for you, what would that be?

“I am the ONLY candidate with federal (CIA / State department) and military (Army /Navy Special operations forces) experience for this job, I served this Country on 18 deployments and shed blood fighting for our Constitutional rights. I will continue to stand and fight for this Country as our Representative for my 4th oath to defend this Country against all enemies foreign and Domestic.”

Favorite food: Mexican food

Favorite Dessert: Carrot cake

Favorite animal: Elephant

Favorite color: Grey

Favorite place: Permian Basin

Favorite activity: hiking and gym time

Favorite hobby: sky diving

Fun Fact: I have no emotions or empathy from my skull being crushed in my helicopter crash. This makes me very direct and no BS.

