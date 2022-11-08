SAN ANGELO, Texas – Voters across the Concho Valley are heading to the polls this morning, November 8, 2022.
Those who are planning to vote in Tom Green County on Tuesday need to know a few things before heading to a polling location.
Where to go
There will be 18 places where registered voters in Tom Green County will be able to vote in the general elections. These locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
- Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way – Lobby
- Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 S. Bell St. – Fellowship Hall
- Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. – Fellowship Center
- Ranch 277 – 20707 US Hwy. 277 S, Christoval, TX – Multi-purpose room
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St. – Annex Building
- SAF San Angelo First – 1442 Edmund Blvd. – Fellowship Hall
- Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87N – Gene Marsh Board Room
- Keating Paint & Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne St. – Reception Area
- Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd.- The Chapel
- Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd. – Multi-purpose Room
- Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Rd. – Fellowship Hall
- Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. -Multi-purpose Room
- St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957 – Fellowship Hall
- MHMR Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave. – Jack Ray Room
- Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886 – Fellowship Hall
- Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St. – Fellowship Hall
- TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E – Training Room
- St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave. – Fellowship Hall
What to bring
VoteTexas.Gov shares that one of seven types of photo ID will be required when voting in Texas. These include:
- Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- United States Passport (book or card)
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
If a voter does not have one of the supported forms of photo ID listed and cannot obtain one, one of these six supporting forms of ID can be used:
- copy or original of:
- A government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Paycheck
- Utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- A certified domestic birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory
- A document confirming birth that is acceptable in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity. This may include a foreign birth document.
Those that present one of these forms listed above must complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling location.
What is on the ballot
For those living in the San Angelo city limits, there will be one proposition on the ballot – if the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance outlawing abortion, thus declaring the City of San Angelo as a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”
Besides this proposition, voters will be casting their ballots for multiple elected positions taking place across Tom Green County and Texas. Of these, only one election is taking place in Tom Green County — Republican Lane Carter facing off against independent write-in candidate Dr. Gary Jenkins for Tom Green County Judge.
Tom Green County voters will also see that Rep. August Pfluger is on the ballot running for U.S. Representative of District 11. There is no one opposing Pfluger on the ballot.
Along with local elections, Texas citizens will be voting on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, comptroller and agriculture commissioner.