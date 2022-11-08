SAN ANGELO, Texas – Voters across the Concho Valley are heading to the polls this morning, November 8, 2022.

Those who are planning to vote in Tom Green County on Tuesday need to know a few things before heading to a polling location.

Where to go

There will be 18 places where registered voters in Tom Green County will be able to vote in the general elections. These locations will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way – Lobby

Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 S. Bell St. – Fellowship Hall

Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St. – Fellowship Center

Ranch 277 – 20707 US Hwy. 277 S, Christoval, TX – Multi-purpose room

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St. – Annex Building

SAF San Angelo First – 1442 Edmund Blvd. – Fellowship Hall

Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87N – Gene Marsh Board Room

Keating Paint & Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne St. – Reception Area

Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd.- The Chapel

Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd. – Multi-purpose Room

Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Rd. – Fellowship Hall

Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd. -Multi-purpose Room

St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957 – Fellowship Hall

MHMR Concho Valley, Admin. Bldg. – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave. – Jack Ray Room

Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886 – Fellowship Hall

Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St. – Fellowship Hall

TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E – Training Room

St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave. – Fellowship Hall

What to bring

VoteTexas.Gov shares that one of seven types of photo ID will be required when voting in Texas. These include:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

United States Passport (book or card)

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

If a voter does not have one of the supported forms of photo ID listed and cannot obtain one, one of these six supporting forms of ID can be used:

copy or original of: A government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate Paycheck Utility bill Bank statement Government check A certified domestic birth certificate from a U.S. state or territory A document confirming birth that is acceptable in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity. This may include a foreign birth document.



Those that present one of these forms listed above must complete a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polling location.

What is on the ballot

For those living in the San Angelo city limits, there will be one proposition on the ballot – if the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance outlawing abortion, thus declaring the City of San Angelo as a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Besides this proposition, voters will be casting their ballots for multiple elected positions taking place across Tom Green County and Texas. Of these, only one election is taking place in Tom Green County — Republican Lane Carter facing off against independent write-in candidate Dr. Gary Jenkins for Tom Green County Judge.

Tom Green County voters will also see that Rep. August Pfluger is on the ballot running for U.S. Representative of District 11. There is no one opposing Pfluger on the ballot.

Along with local elections, Texas citizens will be voting on the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, comptroller and agriculture commissioner.