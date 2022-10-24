SAN ANGELO, Texas — Because of a recent state legislative change, Tom Green County’s registered voters can participate in early voting in four locations besides the Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building.

According to House Bill 3107, which took effect Sept. 1, 2021, counties with a population between 100,000 and 120,000 shall establish one or more early voting polling locations, besides the main voting location, in each precinct. A recent census conducted by the United States Census Bureau estimates Tom Green County’s population at 119,411 on July 1, 2021. With Tom Green County’s population being less than 120,000, a polling branch will be open for early voting in each precinct for the Nov. 8 elections.

During San Angelo City Council meeting on August 16, 2022, City Clerk Julia Antilley shared this is the first time in her history in San Angelo that people will be able to vote early somewhere other than the Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building.

Early voting started on Monday, October 24 in various locations across San Angelo. These locations include:

Edd B. and Frances Keyes Building – 113 W. Beauregard Ave.

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building

Westlake Ace Hardware – 1821 Knickerbocker Rd., Sales Floor

Riverside Gold Course – 3301 Riverside Golf Course Rd. – Restaurant

MHMR Services for the Concho Valley – 1501 W. Beauregard Ave., Jack Ray Room

These locations will be open: