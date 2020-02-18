Early voting has begun, here’s a crash course on what you’ll be voting on and where you can vote for the March 2020 Primaries

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Early voting in Tom Green County began at 8 a.m. on February 18, 2020. Voters can cast their ballot ahead of the March 3, 2020 Primary Election date at the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Street. Normal hours of operation for the Tom Green County Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For early voting, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 to Friday, February 21. On Saturday, February 22, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, February 23, voters can cast their ballots from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Beginning Monday, February 24 and continuing to February 28, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On March 3, 2020 residents can go to any of these locations to cast their vote.

Below is a written version of what voters will see on their ballots.

*The following information is transcribed exactly how it can be found on the sample ballots posted by the County Elections Office.*

REPUBLICAN BALLOTS WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

President/Vice President

  • Donald J. Trump
  • Bill Weld
  • Joe Walsh
  • Matthew John Mattern
  • Zoitan G. Istvan
  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
  • Bob Ely

U S Representative, District 11

  • J.D. Faircloth
  • August Pfluger
  • Casey Gray
  • J. Ross Lacy
  • Robert Tucker
  • Wesley W. Virdell
  • Gene Barber
  • Jamie Berryhill
  • Brandon Batch
  • Ned Luscombe

U. S. Senator

  • Mark Yancey
  • John Anthony Castro
  • John Cornyn
  • Dwayne Stovall
  • Virgil Bierschwale

Railroad Commissioner

  • Ryan Sitton
  • James “Jim” Wright

Chief Justice Supreme Court

  • Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

  • Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

  • Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

  • Bert Richardson
  • Fina Parker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

  • Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

  • David Newell

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

  • Jay Johnson

State Senator, District 28

  • Charles Perry

State Representative, District 72

  • Lynette Lucas
  • Drew Darby

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

  • Jeff Rose

District Judge, 51st Judicial District

  • Carmen Symes Dusek

District Judge, 119th Judicial District

  • Ben Woodward

District Judge, 340th Judicial District

  • Jay Weatherby

District Judge, 391st Judicial District

  • Brad Goodwin

District Attorney, 51st Judicial District

  • Allison Palmer

District Attorney, 119th Judicial District

  • John H. Best

Sheriff

  • Keith Muncey
  • J. Nick Hanna

County Attorney

  • Chris Taylor

Tax Assessor-Collector County

  • Becky Robles

Commissioner, Pct. 1

  • Cary Houston
  • Ralph E. Hoelscher

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

  • Rick Bacon

Constable, Pct. 1

  • Mike Magee

Constable, Pct. 2

  • Deen Dickson

Constable, Pct. 3

  • Mark A. Whitaker

Constable, Pct. 4

  • Randy Harris

County Chair

  • Jeff Betty

Precinct Chair, Precinct 421

  • Larry Miller
  • Bruce Burkett

Precinct Chair, Precinct 436

  • David Behrend
  • Rebecca Long

Precinct Chair, Precinct 230

  • Anna Bartosh
  • Martha Visney

Precinct Chair, Precinct 213

  • Herman H. McGill
  • Ken Casper

View a sample Republican ballot. Ver una boleta de muestra.

DEMOCRATIC BALLOTS WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

President/Vice President

  • Michael R. Bloomberg
  • John K. Delaney
  • Tom Steyer
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Robby Wells
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Cory Booker
  • Joseph R. Biden
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Deval Patrick
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Julian Castro
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
  • Michal Bennet
  • Andrew Yang
  • Elizabeth Warren

U S Representative, District 11

  • Jon Mark Hogg  

U. S. Senator

  • Royce West
  • Chris Bell
  • Michael Cooper
  • D. R. Hunter
  • Annie “Mama” Garcia
  • Amanda K. Edwards
  • Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
  • Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
  • Victor Hugo Harris
  • Sema Hernandez
  • Mary “MJ” Hegar
  • Adrian Ocegueda

Railroad Commissioner

  • Kelly Stone
  • Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
  • Mark Watson
  • Chrysta Castaneda

Chief Justice Supreme Court

  • Jerry Zimmerer
  • Amy Clark Meachum

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

  • Lary Praeger
  • Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

  • Staci Williams
  • Brandy Voss

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

  • Peter Kelly
  • Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

  • Elizabeth Davis Frizell
  • Dan Wood
  • William Pieratt Demond

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

  • Steve Miears
  • Tina Clinton  

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

  • Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

  • John Betancourt

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

  • Darlene Byrne
  • Keith S. Hampton

County Chair

  • Sarah Eckel

View a sample Democratic ballot. Ver una boleta de muestra.

Voters will answer “Yes” or “No” to the following propositions.

PROPOSITIONS ON THE REPUBLICAN BALLOT:

  1. Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. 
  2. Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
  3. Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
  4. Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
  5. Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
  6. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
  7. Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
  8. Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
  9. Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
  10. Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

PROPOSITIONS ON THE DEMOCRATIC BALLOT:

  1. Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
  2. Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
  3. Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a ​responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
  4. Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
  5. Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
  6. Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
  7. Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
  8. Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote-by-mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, ​and ​gerrymandering?
  9. Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
  10. Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
  11. Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

