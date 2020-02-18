Early voting has begun, here’s a crash course on what you’ll be voting on and where you can vote for the March 2020 Primaries

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Early voting in Tom Green County began at 8 a.m. on February 18, 2020. Voters can cast their ballot ahead of the March 3, 2020 Primary Election date at the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Street. Normal hours of operation for the Tom Green County Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
For early voting, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 to Friday, February 21. On Saturday, February 22, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, February 23, voters can cast their ballots from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Beginning Monday, February 24 and continuing to February 28, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On March 3, 2020 residents can go to any of these locations to cast their vote.
Below is a written version of what voters will see on their ballots.
*The following information is transcribed exactly how it can be found on the sample ballots posted by the County Elections Office.*
REPUBLICAN BALLOTS WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
President/Vice President
- Donald J. Trump
- Bill Weld
- Joe Walsh
- Matthew John Mattern
- Zoitan G. Istvan
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
- Bob Ely
U S Representative, District 11
- J.D. Faircloth
- August Pfluger
- Casey Gray
- J. Ross Lacy
- Robert Tucker
- Wesley W. Virdell
- Gene Barber
- Jamie Berryhill
- Brandon Batch
- Ned Luscombe
U. S. Senator
- Mark Yancey
- John Anthony Castro
- John Cornyn
- Dwayne Stovall
- Virgil Bierschwale
Railroad Commissioner
- Ryan Sitton
- James “Jim” Wright
Chief Justice Supreme Court
- Nathan Hecht
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
- Jane Bland
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Jeff Boyd
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Brett Busby
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Bert Richardson
- Fina Parker
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Kevin Patrick Yeary
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- David Newell
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
- Jay Johnson
State Senator, District 28
- Charles Perry
State Representative, District 72
- Lynette Lucas
- Drew Darby
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
- Jeff Rose
District Judge, 51st Judicial District
- Carmen Symes Dusek
District Judge, 119th Judicial District
- Ben Woodward
District Judge, 340th Judicial District
- Jay Weatherby
District Judge, 391st Judicial District
- Brad Goodwin
District Attorney, 51st Judicial District
- Allison Palmer
District Attorney, 119th Judicial District
- John H. Best
Sheriff
- Keith Muncey
- J. Nick Hanna
County Attorney
- Chris Taylor
Tax Assessor-Collector County
- Becky Robles
Commissioner, Pct. 1
- Cary Houston
- Ralph E. Hoelscher
County Commissioner, Pct. 3
- Rick Bacon
Constable, Pct. 1
- Mike Magee
Constable, Pct. 2
- Deen Dickson
Constable, Pct. 3
- Mark A. Whitaker
Constable, Pct. 4
- Randy Harris
County Chair
- Jeff Betty
Precinct Chair, Precinct 421
- Larry Miller
- Bruce Burkett
Precinct Chair, Precinct 436
- David Behrend
- Rebecca Long
Precinct Chair, Precinct 230
- Anna Bartosh
- Martha Visney
Precinct Chair, Precinct 213
- Herman H. McGill
- Ken Casper
View a sample Republican ballot. Ver una boleta de muestra.
DEMOCRATIC BALLOTS WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
President/Vice President
- Michael R. Bloomberg
- John K. Delaney
- Tom Steyer
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Robby Wells
- Bernie Sanders
- Cory Booker
- Joseph R. Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Deval Patrick
- Amy Klobuchar
- Julian Castro
- Marianne Williamson
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
- Michal Bennet
- Andrew Yang
- Elizabeth Warren
U S Representative, District 11
- Jon Mark Hogg
U. S. Senator
- Royce West
- Chris Bell
- Michael Cooper
- D. R. Hunter
- Annie “Mama” Garcia
- Amanda K. Edwards
- Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
- Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
- Victor Hugo Harris
- Sema Hernandez
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Adrian Ocegueda
Railroad Commissioner
- Kelly Stone
- Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
- Mark Watson
- Chrysta Castaneda
Chief Justice Supreme Court
- Jerry Zimmerer
- Amy Clark Meachum
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
- Lary Praeger
- Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
- Staci Williams
- Brandy Voss
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
- Peter Kelly
- Gisela D. Triana
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
- Elizabeth Davis Frizell
- Dan Wood
- William Pieratt Demond
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
- Steve Miears
- Tina Clinton
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
- Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board of Education, District 15
- John Betancourt
Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District
- Darlene Byrne
- Keith S. Hampton
County Chair
- Sarah Eckel
View a sample Democratic ballot. Ver una boleta de muestra.
Voters will answer “Yes” or “No” to the following propositions.
PROPOSITIONS ON THE REPUBLICAN BALLOT:
- Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
- Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
- Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
- Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
- Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
- Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
- Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
- Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
- Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
- Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
PROPOSITIONS ON THE DEMOCRATIC BALLOT:
- Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
- Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote-by-mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
- Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
- Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
- Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?