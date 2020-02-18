Early voting has begun, here’s a crash course on what you’ll be voting on and where you can vote for the March 2020 Primaries

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – Early voting in Tom Green County began at 8 a.m. on February 18, 2020. Voters can cast their ballot ahead of the March 3, 2020 Primary Election date at the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Street. Normal hours of operation for the Tom Green County Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For early voting, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 to Friday, February 21. On Saturday, February 22, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, February 23, voters can cast their ballots from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Beginning Monday, February 24 and continuing to February 28, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On March 3, 2020 residents can go to any of these locations to cast their vote.

Below is a written version of what voters will see on their ballots.

REPUBLICAN BALLOTS WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

President/Vice President

Donald J. Trump

Bill Weld

Joe Walsh

Matthew John Mattern

Zoitan G. Istvan

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra

Bob Ely

U S Representative, District 11

J.D. Faircloth

August Pfluger

Casey Gray

J. Ross Lacy

Robert Tucker

Wesley W. Virdell

Gene Barber

Jamie Berryhill

Brandon Batch

Ned Luscombe

U. S. Senator

Mark Yancey

John Anthony Castro

John Cornyn

Dwayne Stovall

Virgil Bierschwale

Railroad Commissioner

Ryan Sitton

James “Jim” Wright

Chief Justice Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson

Fina Parker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

Jay Johnson

State Senator, District 28

Charles Perry

State Representative, District 72

Lynette Lucas

Drew Darby

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

Jeff Rose

District Judge, 51st Judicial District

Carmen Symes Dusek

District Judge, 119th Judicial District

Ben Woodward

District Judge, 340th Judicial District

Jay Weatherby

District Judge, 391st Judicial District

Brad Goodwin

District Attorney, 51st Judicial District

Allison Palmer

District Attorney, 119th Judicial District

John H. Best

Sheriff

Keith Muncey

J. Nick Hanna

County Attorney

Chris Taylor

Tax Assessor-Collector County

Becky Robles

Commissioner, Pct. 1

Cary Houston

Ralph E. Hoelscher

County Commissioner, Pct. 3

Rick Bacon

Constable, Pct. 1

Mike Magee

Constable, Pct. 2

Deen Dickson

Constable, Pct. 3

Mark A. Whitaker

Constable, Pct. 4

Randy Harris

County Chair

Jeff Betty

Precinct Chair, Precinct 421

Larry Miller

Bruce Burkett

Precinct Chair, Precinct 436

David Behrend

Rebecca Long

Precinct Chair, Precinct 230

Anna Bartosh

Martha Visney

Precinct Chair, Precinct 213

Herman H. McGill

Ken Casper

View a sample Republican ballot. Ver una boleta de muestra.

DEMOCRATIC BALLOTS WILL INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

President/Vice President

Michael R. Bloomberg

John K. Delaney

Tom Steyer

Tulsi Gabbard

Robby Wells

Bernie Sanders

Cory Booker

Joseph R. Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Deval Patrick

Amy Klobuchar

Julian Castro

Marianne Williamson

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

Michal Bennet

Andrew Yang

Elizabeth Warren

U S Representative, District 11

Jon Mark Hogg

U. S. Senator

Royce West

Chris Bell

Michael Cooper

D. R. Hunter

Annie “Mama” Garcia

Amanda K. Edwards

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

Victor Hugo Harris

Sema Hernandez

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Adrian Ocegueda

Railroad Commissioner

Kelly Stone

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Mark Watson

Chrysta Castaneda

Chief Justice Supreme Court

Jerry Zimmerer

Amy Clark Meachum

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Lary Praeger

Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Staci Williams

Brandy Voss

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Peter Kelly

Gisela D. Triana

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Dan Wood

William Pieratt Demond

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Steve Miears

Tina Clinton

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board of Education, District 15

John Betancourt

Chief Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District

Darlene Byrne

Keith S. Hampton

County Chair

Sarah Eckel

View a sample Democratic ballot. Ver una boleta de muestra.

Voters will answer “Yes” or “No” to the following propositions.

PROPOSITIONS ON THE REPUBLICAN BALLOT:

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas. Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex. Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site. Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen. Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay. Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

PROPOSITIONS ON THE DEMOCRATIC BALLOT: