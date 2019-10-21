Early voting for the November 5, 2019 election begins October 21

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the November 5, 2019 election begins Monday, October 21.

The hours to vote early at the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building, located at 113 W. Beauregard Street, are as follows:

October 21 to 25, Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 28 to 30, Monday through Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 31 and November 1 – Thursday and Friday – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will not be an opportunity to vote on weekends.

The Tom Green County Elections Office released this statement about ballots by mail and polling location changes:

“Applications for Ballots by Mail must be received by 10/25. The application must be in the office and cannot be hand-delivered during early voting. Blank applications are available at www.votetomgreencounty.org, under the Forms link, or by requesting a blank form be mailed to the voter. Voters should plan enough time to have the blank form mailed to them and returned to the office by the 25th.

Two polling places have been relocated – Segunda Iglesia Bautista Church was moved to Southside Recreation Center, 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-purpose Room and Southland Baptist Church was moved to Plaza del Sol II Apartments, 4359 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room. A total of 19 locations will be open on Election Day and those locations, as well as Sample Ballots, may be found at www.votetomgreencounty.org.”

On this year’s ballot, there are 10 Constitutional Amendments, one proposition for residents of the City of San Angelo, and one bond for voters who live in the Water Valley Independent School District.

Below is a photo of the sample ballot from the Tom Green County Elections Office. Voters will give input on these issues during the upcoming elections.

The Proposition for the City of San Angelo is below:

“PROPOSITION A

___ FOR

___ AGAINST

Shall the City of San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund principal balance be used as described below?

Lake Nasworthy lake and river improvements to enhance water recreation and the elimination of related litter and pollution not to exceed $6 million in actual costs for: Boat ramps Fishing piers Shoreline erosion control Sandy beaches

Balance of the fund as of May 5, 2020, excluding the $6 million allocated for above projects, be used for the expansion, reconfiguration, and replacement of the current sewer system servicing the Lake Nasworthy area to expand capacity for current and future development.”

View this proposition on the City’s website.