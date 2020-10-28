Checking in with District 11 candidates: Wacey Alpha Cody

With the November 3rd election quickly approaching, we wanted to give you another chance to check in with the candidates running for district 11. All three candidates were presented with the same questions.

Wacey Alpha Cody is running as a Libertarian.

Senora Scott: So after all these weeks of campaigning have your stances changed on any issues? If so, how? Or, if not have the constituents reinforce them in any way?

Wacey Cody: So, constituents have reinforced it and the whole coronavirus has reinforced it and when I say reinforced it, the stance I’m talking about is believing that government has gotten too involved in our lives. When the governor of Texas can dictate who is essential and who is not personally find that kind of wrong, I think the government in this nation was never designed to dictate what people can and cannot do. That’s fundamentally opposite of I think what the United States has stood for for its entire existence.

SS: Should you be elected, are your goals for your new position still the same or have they changed at all?

WC: The first goal is to tell all the people in Washington, D.C. what I think of them. They might run me off but then truly try to work with the people to reflect the people. What I mean by that is, my goal is to use my website so that every vote I take is easily seen and say okay, this is the amount of contacts I had, the phone calls or emails, letters I received on whatever issue and yep, my voting record reflects that count. Also, every time I’m in a county, I think it’s imperative that politicians get back to speaking with the people. What I mean is, every county in this part has for sure a Republican and Democratic chairperson and those people have friends and neighbors in their community. I live in San Angelo. I know what it’s like to be a citizen and San Angelo but I’ll never know what it’s like to live in Midland, but those people will and use them as an extension of any staff that truly does work for me. Really have, I guess, my thumb on the pulse so to speak and listen to all the people not just one group.

SS: Reflecting on your time on the campaign trail what has impacted you the most personally?

WC: What hit home the hardest with me is when people I don’t know…they have no dog in whether I win or lose so to speak, in that fight, they come up and say ‘I agree with you’ and ‘I’m glad you’re running, thank you for running.’ All of this stuff is way outside of my element, but those simple words of encouragement make it worthwhile.

SS: Any final thoughts or messages to the voters?

WC: Vote for the person not the party. If you if you believe in August Pfluger if you believe in Jon Mark Hogg vote for those individuals. But don’t give away your vote to a party just because the candidate identifies with them. If you believe in what I say, what I write, vote for me and I don’t think I’ll let you down.