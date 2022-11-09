SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lane Carter secured the position of Tom Green County Judge during the November 8, 2022, general elections.

Carter received 96.76% of the votes cast. Carter ran against write-in candidate Dr. Gary Jenkins who received 3.24% of the votes.

During the primary runoff election on May 4, 2022, Carter beat out Tom Kolls with 52.32% of the vote compared to Koll’s 47.68% of the vote.

Carter, Kolls, Tommy Usery and Joe Hyde all faced off in the Republican primary, According to previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage, Carter received 35% of the votes cast for the primary election.

Jenkins entered the election as an independent candidate on June 23, 2022, after receiving 500 signatures on his petition in 30-days. Jenkins was a write-in candidate.

Carter, who is a San Angelo native, previously served on the City Council representing District 5 in San Angelo from 2016 until he stepped down in 2021. Carter has also owned two companies in San Angelo and has worked as a nurse.