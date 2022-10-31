SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the November 8 election is underway in Tom Green County with voters submitting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, county judges and local propositions.

In San Angelo, voters will only see one proposition on the ballot this election — whether the City of San Angelo should enact an ordinance outlawing abortion, thus declaring the city a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

Although this proposal could ban abortion within city limits, the written ordinance outlaws abortion medication, prohibits employers from providing abortion coverage in health insurance or benefits and allows any person to bring civil action against someone who has performed, aided or abetted an abortion.

Under section 8.12.001 of the ordinance, abortion is defined as “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance device or means with intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.”

The written proposal explains that it is not an act of abortion if the intent is to save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child, remove a dead, unborn child whose death was caused by an accidental miscarriage or remove an ectopic pregnancy.

The proposed ordinance defines abortion-inducing medications as medicines that are used to terminate the life of an unborn child, such as misoprostol or mifepristone. This section further explains that abortion-inducing medications exclude birth control or oral contraceptives.

Birth control and oral contraceptives such as the morning-after pill and Plan B will not be outlawed in the city of San Angelo according to section 8.12.001.

If this proposition is passed, it will be the City of San Angelo’s policy “to protect its unborn residents from individuals or organizations that aid or abet abortions” under section 8.12.004. This would make it unlawful for someone to knowingly aid or abet an abortion that was performed on a San Angelo resident. The written proposal says that this can be done by:

Knowingly transporting to or from an abortion provider.

Giving instructions regarding seld-administered abortions through the telephone, internet or any other means of communication.

Providing referrals to an abortion provider.

Providing or arranging for insurance coverage for an abortion

Offering or providing “abortion doula” services

Pressuring or coercing a pregnant woman to have an abortion

The written proposal states that doing these things would make one an accomplice to abortion.

Any businesses or companies that provide health insurance or arrange for coverage of abortion would be prohibited from doing so in San Angelo under section 8.12.003 unless it is certified by a physician that the woman is in danger of death or serious risk of impairment of bodily function.

This proposed ordinance also allows for anyone that is not an officer or state or local government employee to bring a civil action against anyone who performed, aided, abetted, provided benefits or gave financial help to someone seeking or who received an abortion. In section 8.12.006 of the written proposal, it states that if a claimant prevails the court shall reward costs and attorney fees, statutory damages in the amount of not less than $10,000 for each violation under the proposed ordinance and injunctive relief sufficient to prevent the defendant from violating the proposed ordinance in the future.

Section 8.12.005 of the written proposed ordinance shares that it will also be the policy of the City of San Angelo “to ensure that the Texas abortion laws are enforced to the maximum possible extent consistent with the Consitution and existing Supreme court doctrine.”

If a majority of the voters in San Angelo vote for Proposition A on the ballot, the City of San Angelo will become a sanctuary city of the unborn, implementing this proposed ordinance into a city ordinance. Registered voters have until Nov. 8 to either approve or deny this proposal in San Angelo.