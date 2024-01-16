WTRC Hospice Care of San Angelo

When medical treatments do not offer a cure and you or a loved one face a life-limiting illness or injury, it is time for hospice care. Hospice care is a team-oriented approach and is tailored to the patient’s needs and wishes. Hospice recognizes that a person’s quality of life is the most important aspect. Our interdisciplinary team of hospice care professionals help patents live each day as comfortable and purposefully as possible while offering assistance to their families and caregivers along the way.

Why Choose Us

Hospice of San Angelo has served San Angelo and the Concho Valley for over 30 years. We are currently the only local, non-profit hospice serving San Angelo and have been voted the best hospice provider in the San Angelo Standard Times Reader’s Poll 2013-2015 & 2017-2018. HOSA is CHAP Accredited and has a dedicated children’s grief program called Building Bridges.

Areas We Treat

We provide a team approach to end of life care:

Pain and Symptom Management through our physicians and nurses

Personal Care through our Certified Nurse’s Aides

Spiritual Care through our Chaplains

Psycho-Social Care through our Social Workers

Grief Counseling through our Bereavement Counselors

Companionship, Caregiver Breaks, Errands, etc. through our Volunteers

Care is provided at different levels/locations to best meet patient/family needs

Routine Home Care-care provided in the patients home, whether that be a house, nursing facility, assisted living facility, etc.

Respite Care-a patient can go into a facility for up to 5 days to provide caregiver relief.

General Inpatient Care-a patient can be cared for in a hospital setting when symptoms can not be effectively managed in the home setting.

Continuous Care-care is provided in the home for an extended period of time during a crisis situation to better control the patient’s symptoms until they are resolved or a different level of care is warranted.

Hours of Operation

24 Hours a Day/7 Days a Week

Contact

1933 University Ave.

San Angelo, TX 76904

Phone: 325-658-6524 – Available 24/7