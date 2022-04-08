Work for Us

Do you have what it takes to make a difference in the Concho Valley? Come join us!

The News Anchor serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

The Weekend News Anchor Reporter serves as the primary presenter of news stories and other content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

The Chief Meteorologist forecast weather conditions and produces and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

A rare opportunity at a #1 station. KLST in San Angelo, Texas is looking for a morning meteorologist to anchor the weekday morning and Noon newscast. It’s a chance to work with a passionate team of meteorologists in a market with a wide range of weather all year round.

The Meteorologist Reporter (WEEKEND) will report, shoot, write and edit weather/news reports across multiple platforms.

KLST/KSAN is looking for its next great Sports Director.

The Sports Director produces and anchors sports reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to News consumers.

KSAN-TV in San Angelo, TX is looking for a talented Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter to join our team! The successful candidate will produce, report, shoot, write, voice, edit, feed, and present content for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to news consumers.

The Sales Account Executive generates advertising revenue by calling on established agencies, cold-calling new prospects and convincing potential clients of the merits of television advertising.