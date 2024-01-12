SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The West Texas Rehab Center’s online auction for the 2024 WTRC Telethon has gone live ahead of the telethon’s scheduled start on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Donations provide the funding that allows the West Texas Rehab Center to treat all of its patients. Events such as the online auction contribute to this funding pool.

This year’s auction can be accessed by visiting the West Texas Rehab Center’s website, visiting the Hand Bid webpage for the auction or by downloading the “Hand Bid” application onto your device.

“Over 600 items will be auctioned off to help support the evening’s effort of raising over $1 million,” WTRC Chief Operating Officer Scott Jameson said.

The West Texas Rehab Center’s annual telethon will air live from the Abilene Convention Center on Jan. 27 on KSAN News and stream live here on the Concho Valley Homepage.