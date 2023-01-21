The 53rd annual West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Abilene Convention Center.

Join KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue, Senora Scott and KTAB’s Joni McKinnon at 5:30 for the preview show where they’ll showcase some of the more than 600 items available for auction. All auction sales and donations will help West Texas Rehab offer care to all of the people of west Texas.

After the preview show, sit back and enjoy live performances from stars like Red Steagall and Ariel Hutchins!

The telethon is live from 7:00 to midnight. Click here to donate or bid on auction items.

WTRC is a non-profit outpatient organization offering physical, occupational, and speech therapy for both adult and pediatric patients, along with hearing and balance, orthotics and prosthetics, Hospice, Pacesetters, family support services and employer services.

WTRC serves over 680 patients in the West Texas communities every day between three facilities in Abilene, San Angelo, and Ozona. We are all about neighbor helping neighbor and will treat any patient regardless of their ability to pay.

That is why this auction is so important. This auction is part of the 53rd Annual Telethon, our largest fundraiser for patient care. It is with the support of our generous donors that we are able to sponsor and pay for patients who are unable to afford care or do not have enough insurance for their needs. For more information visit our website at www.WestTexasRehab.org to learn more about our services and to see all the great things that happen here every day!