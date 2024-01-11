SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Plans are underway for the biggest fundraiser of the year for San Angelo’s West Texas Rehab Center. Donations provide the funding that allows the West Texas Rehab Center to treat all patients regardless of their financial status.

It’s a more than 70-year tradition for thousands across West Texas. Last year $1.8 million was raised and this year the Rehab Center is hoping to raise more.

“Our donors allow us to do so much for patients,” said Scott Jameson, WTRC’s Chief Operating Officer. “And for me, as somebody that’s worked in the organization, both as a clinician and as somebody in an administrative role, just to have the privilege of saying ‘yes’ to every patient that walks in the door means more than we could ever put into words.

“Our donors allow us to do that. The donors that support this organization touch and change the lives of every single patient. For 70 years now, the donors of West Texas Rehab have made miracles possible for every patient that comes through the doors.”

West Texas Rehab Center’s annual telethon will air live from the Abilene Convention Center on Saturday, January 27th, on KSAN news and stream live here on the Concho Valley Homepage.