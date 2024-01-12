SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Plans continue for the biggest fundraiser of the year for West Texas Rehab Center. The 54th annual West Texas Rehab Center Telethon and Auction will happen on January 27th. Donations provide the funding that allows WTRC to treat all patients, and the live broadcast on Saturday will include many people you’ll recognize.

“This is a big event for us, an exciting night where we’ll have a lot of stars,” said Scott Jameson, WTRC’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’ll have Aaron Watson, we’ll have the Frontmen, we’ll have Ariel Hutchins. Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse will be there. Charlie Chase and several others.

“Great entertainers. It’s a lot of fun, but most importantly, we’re there to raise funds for the organization. We hope to raise over a million dollars that will go directly to patient care.”

Last year, over a million dollars was raised, and WTRC is hoping to raise more this year. You can catch the telethon and auction live at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27th, on KSAN and Concho Valley Homepage.