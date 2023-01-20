The 53rd annual West Texas Rehab Telethon is happening from 5:30 to midnight on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Join KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue live from Abilene for the WTRC Auction Telethon Preview Show on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The telethon and auction is West Texas Rehab’s largest fundraiser for patient care. Donor support helps ensure WTRC can offer care to patients who cannot afford it or who do not have enough insurance for their needs.

WTRC serves more than 680 patients in west Texas from facilities in San Angelo, Abilene and Ozona. The nonprofit offers physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric patients. Additional services include hearing and balance, orthotics and prosthetics, Hospice, Pacesetters, family support services and employer services.

There are more than 600 items to bid on in this year’s auction. Click here to take part and help West Texas Rehab Center provide service to the people of west Texas.