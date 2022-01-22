ABILENE, Texas — Join us for the 52nd Annual 2022 Auction and Telethon benefitting West Texas Rehab Center; live from the Abilene Convention Center!

The telethon and auction raise more than one million dollars, making it possible for the West Texas Rehabilitation Center to serve more than 650 patients each day regardless of their financial circumstance.

Scan or click on the QR code to begin bidding on the auction

In addition to the telethon, an annual internet auction of over 500 items of merchandise and services provided by friends and businesses, in over 19 categories, with a retail value of over half a million dollars, will be open and taking bids at WestTexasRehab.org or by downloading the Handbid app and searching for “Rehab 2022 Telethon”. Bids will be accepted until midnight. Auction items will be on display at the Abilene Convention Center beginning at 6 pm.

An auction television show featuring all the items will air on KTAB in Abilene and KSAN in San Angelo from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. on the night of the telethon. The online auction ends at midnight on January 22nd.

This year Sawyer Brown and Gabby Barrett will be our featured entertainers.

Charlie Chase, longtime co-host of the popular “Crook and Chase” talk show on the Nashville Network will return to anchor the Rehab 2022 host desk. Charlie joined the telethon in 2000.

Red Steagall and the Boys in the Bunkhouse will be with us again this year, and Ariel Hutchins, an up-and-coming Texas country artist will join us for her 1st time on the Telethon.

ESPN Rodeo reporter and Wrangler representative Jennifer Douglas Smith and Abilene native Braid Blanks will be live with our patient stories and interviews from the stage, and Brad Maule (General Hospital) will also be participating.