Young man caught posing as senior citizen to fly to US

Security footage shows 32-year-old Jayesh Patel in a wheelchair.





(CNN) — A young man disguised himself to look like a senior citizen, using a snow-white beard, oversized glasses, and a wheel chair. To some, it may seem like the perfect disguise.

But it was when the seemingly frail and elderly passenger reached security at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport that he caught the attention of security.

On the evening of September 8, at around 10:45 p.m., the individual was hoping to board an overnight flight to New York.

“He posed as if he was very old and incapacitated,” Shrikant Kishore, a senior official with the Central Industrial Security Force, told CNN.

He dressed in a white tunic and trousers, with a white turban, and black slippers. The passenger proved reluctant to be frisked.

“Our screener asked the person in the wheelchair to stand. He said that he cannot stand. Our screener asked if he would stand with support. He reluctantly stood up.

“That’s when the officer noticed that while the passenger’s beard and hair were white, the roots were black. He also was working hard to avoid the eye contact with the officer.

When asked for his passport, the individual handed over documentation claiming that he was Amrick Singh, born in Delhi in February 1938, making him 81 years old.

“He was definitely not 80 years old. His skin was of a younger person,” Kishore told CNN.

After further questioning, the man told security staff that he was, in fact, 32-year-old Jayesh Patel, a resident of Gujarat state.

As he was holding a fake passport, he was detained by security and handed over to immigration authorities.

Kishore told CNN that he does not know what the current status of the case is or the reason behind the impersonation.