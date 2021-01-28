SpaceX to launch its Starship prototype Thursday

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—It appears Thursday will be the day that SpaceX will attempt to launch its latest Starship prototype, serial No. 9, or SN9, in Boca Chica.

According to SpaceX, the goal is to fly the prototype to about 12.5km, and reorient the Starship so that it makes a vertical landing.

SpaceX issued evacuation notices to Boca Chica residents at 8 a.m. Thursday, and weather should be favorable at the launch site.

The launch was set for Monday Jan. 25 but was postponed.

In December, the last Starship prototype, made a fiery landing. The Starship was running all three raptor engines to reach a height of more than 41,000 feet.

The craft did a belly flop maneuver and then corrected itself. The prototype came in for a landing at an angle before exploding.

For updates watch the live feed below:

Credit: NASASpaceflight