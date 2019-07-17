Kid selling ‘ICE COLD BEER’ captures the attention of police

Alexis Parker was just looking for a way to get her son out of the house when this business idea hit her.

(CNN) – Lemonade stands are quite common on a hot summer day, but an 11-year old Utah boy had an even better idea.

Seth decided to advertise “ICE COLD BEER,” to his neighborhood.

This quickly caught the attention of his neighbors. So much so, that the Brigham City Police Department received three reports about the business operation.

However, when officers arrived on the scene Tuesday, all they found was a savvy salesman.

The young man was in fact selling ice cold (root) beer.

“Quite honestly, once our officers got there they found it quite ingenious,” said Lt. Tony Ferderber.

After all, the evidence was right in front of them: If you look closely enough you can see a tiny “root” written above “BEER” on his sign.

Seth’s parents helped with the marketing campaign.

“What better way to get peoples attention?” said his mom, Alexis Parker.

The young man was happy when the police stopped by his stand and the officers were sure to buy a bottle from him, according to Ferderber.

Parker reports business has been doing well since the police department shared pictures of Seth on its Facebook page.

The root beer stand will stay open until the school year begins, and Seth and his mother are currently thinking up new ways to improve their business model.

In fact, they have expansion plans: They hope to bring the stand to towns near Brigham City very soon.