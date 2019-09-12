KFC has a dating simulation video game in the works. Want to date the Colonel?

KFC is apparently cooking up the world’s first Colonel Sanders dating simulator. (Photo: KFC)

Darn tootin’ Kentucky Fried Chicken is cooking up a Colonel Sanders dating game.

A new entry on the Steam PC game store entitled “I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator,” promises to let players see if they “have what it takes to be the business partner of and win the heart of the most famous chicken salesman of all time.”

KFC has confirmed that the game will hit Steam on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Coming to PCs and Mac computers, the game “goes through three acts in which users are given options that have an effect on the outcome of the game, as well as the chance to date the Colonel,” KFC said in a statement.

“The suave Colonel Sanders, in his signature all-white suit and folded-to-perfection bowtie, also joins the culinary school to embark on his journey of becoming the world’s greatest fried chicken salesman, adding to your list of challenges,” KFC said.

The simulation promises multiple hours of game play with cooking battles and “cute miniature food.”

The goal: “Do you have what it takes to survive culinary school? Will Colonel Sanders choose you to be his business partner? Or maybe even so much more? Find out in the most finger lickin’ good dating simulator ever created—a game that KFC actually made,” the game’s description says.

What if😳…



You and The Colonel🤩…



Went on a first date😜… to KFC😱…



Haha😂.. just kidding🤠…



Unless?👀 https://t.co/8gcZy3YKEN — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) September 10, 2019

KFC has made some other unique and creative moves recently.

To kickoff the football season, the fast-food chain tabbed actor Sean Astin, who played the title character in the 1993 sports film “Rudy,” to become “Colonel Rudy” in a new TV ad.

KFC has also recently began testing a plant-based chicken sandwich and chicken nuggets at selected locations.