Autumn is approaching and Pumpkin Spice Spam is coming to a table near you.

It’s not the fall-pocalypse: Spam is releasing a limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor on September 23.

(CNN) – Fall is coming and the invasion of pumpkin flavors begin. From pumpkin flavored beverages to scented candles. This year though, for better or worse, Spam is entering the flavor fray.

Starting September 23, lovers of all things autumn can purchase limited-edition Spam Pumpkin Spice on Walmart and Spam’s online stores, a spokesperson for Hormel Foods told CNN.

According to the spokesperson, there is no pumpkin in this pork: It’s mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

Spam recommends topping waffles with the mystery meat, adding it to a fall vegetable hash, or baking it into a cornbread muffin.

Could this sweet SPAM be the tipping point for pumpkin spice fatigue? It is not likely–people go crazy for the flavor, and it is rooted in neurology: Sugar and pumpkin spice are an addictive combination that the brain learns to crave, Longwood University assistant professor of psychology Catherin Franssen told CNN in 2017.

And with seasonal marketing from pumpkin spice pushers like Starbucks, brains and bodies begin to associate autumn and comfort with the flavor, she said.

So if you are into pumpkin spiced Spam, do not be ashamed. You are just wired that way.