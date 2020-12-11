Attention shoppers: ‘World’s Smallest Target’ has been demolished

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The “World’s Smallest Target” between Alpine and Marathon, Texas has been demolished.

The City of Alpine said the property owner was concerned about the increasing instability of the structure and decided to demolish it before anyone got hurt.

Chris Ruggia with Alpine’s tourism department said the building was possibly a switch station for the nearby railroad, but nobody seems to know how the building was branded.

Ruggia suggests the tiny Target was probably a local answer to the Prada Marfa art installation in Marfa, Texas.

“I think it’s a shame because it’s a sweet and delightful thing to surprise people as they are driving along the stretch of isolated highway,” Ruggia said about the demolition.

Rated 4 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor, this unofficial Target location was born after someone installed the brand’s logo onto a tiny cinder block structure off of U.S. Highway 90 in West Texas.

Someone put a Target sign on an abandoned shack outside of Alpine, TX. I'd still probably end up spending $100 if I went inside. pic.twitter.com/OnGtKSEjA7 — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) January 4, 2017

The Visit Marathon Texas Facebook page says, “the inventory is questionable and the customer service nonexistent, but my goodness check out those views.”

Now, the view dwarfs the world’s smallest, now demolished, Target.