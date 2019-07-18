AriZona Iced Tea and Adidas offered super exclusive shoes for 99 cents, and the police had to shut them down

(CNN) – What do you get when you cross AriZona Iced Tea and Adidas shoes? Put them in a martini shaker and out pops out another limited edition, OMG-why-do-I-want-it-so-bad pair of shoes.

This is the new, extremely limited-edition AriZona Iced Tea x Adidas shoe collection, which will unfortunately be completely sold out by the time you read this. That strong sense of confusion you feel is your brain trying to comprehend these two brands together, and your heart realizing that you really, REALLY want them.

The story gets better: these shoes are selling for only 99 cents. Get it? Like a can of AriZona Iced Tea! But, they were only available Thursday at Adidas’ NYC pop-up store in New York City.

So unless you were in New York City super early and/or are ready to spend around $300 for a pair on eBay (yep, they’re already there), you can say goodbye to your dreams of wearing AriZona Iced Tea’s iconic teal and cherry blossom theme on your feet.

The hybrid wonder shoes attracted such a crowd at the event on Thursday the NYPD had to come and shut it down for safety reasons.

Until you read this, you did not know you wanted these things. And now, you cannot have them!