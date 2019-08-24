A venomous spider pulled from a woman’s ear

The brown recluse spider is one of two venomous spiders native to the U.S. – along with the black widow. GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

(CNN) – After thinking that there was water sloshing around in her left ear, Susie Torres paid a visit to the doctor. Imagine the shock when it was found to have eight legs, pincers, and a venomous bite.

Doctors in Kansas City, Missouri, pulled a venomous brown recluse spider out of Torres’ ear, and somehow, she kept her cool.

However, she is never sleeping without earplugs again.

On Wednesday morning Torres woke up with popping and swishing sounds in her ear. She did no think much of it at first and decided to get it checked out after work, she said.

Once at the doctor’s office, a medical assistant examined Torres’ ear, then ran out of the room to grab more sets of eyes. Soon, two nurses, three medical students, and a doctor joined the assistant in the tiny exam room to break the news–a spider had set up shop in her ear canal.

Remarkably, Torres was able to stay calm, even with the knowledge that a skittering spider was squatting in her head, she said.

“Seeing the instruments they were going to put in my ear started to make me panic,” Torres said.

The doctor flushed her ear with water, but the spider did not budge. Cue more panic.

After a few more tries, the doctor pulled it out in one piece and laid it out, legs flayed. They determined the invader to be a brown recluse spider, a nocturnal spider that can inject victims with a venomous fluid if it bites, she said.

“The nurses said it was dead, but they might’ve just said that so I wouldn’t freak out,” she said.

In some sort of miracle, the team informed her the arachnid skated down her ear canal without so much as a bite, she said.

She believes it might have entered her ear while she was sleeping, so now she is not taking any chances. Torres bought ear plugs shortly after her ordeal ended.

“I just didn’t think it was possible for them to come inside the ear,” she said. “Who would’ve thought?”

The brown recluse spiders hides out in dark corners of logs and rocks. When they sneak inside, they tend to make their homes in closets, attics and, perhaps most frighteningly, shoes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Common throughout the Midwestern US, they only bite if they are forced against the skin of their victim. They will inject necrotic venom, which kills blood cells and, in severe cases, can cause limb loss.

Their bite is rarely fatal, but it is best to seek immediate help once a bite is spotted.