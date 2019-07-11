A man got drunk and impaled his car on a giant saguaro cactus

(CNN) – A man in Pima County, Arizona, ran his car over a median and ending up dangerously close to the business end of a saguaro cactus.

The man appeared disoriented and suffered minor injuries when Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene Wednesday.

He was later arrested and charged with DUI.

This massive saguaro cactus species can grow to over 40 feet tall, making them ideal symbols of the glory of the American Southwest and, also, very effective battering rams. According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, saguaro cacti are a protected native plant with laws and penalties regarding their movement, treatment and destruction.