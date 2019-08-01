526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth

An x-ray of the boy’s mouth shows the sac.

(CNN) – This may be a nightmare for any dentist. A 7-year-old boy in India, complaining of jaw pain, had 526 teeth removed from his mouth.

Last month, the boy was admitted in the southern city of Chennai because of swelling and pain near his molars in his lower right jaw.

Doctors took some X-rays and CT scans and that is when they found all the teeth.

The teeth were in a bag-like tissue and it took doctors nearly two hours to remove it, and then another five hours to take all the teeth out.

The teeth were as small as 0.1 millimeters (.004 inches) to 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). But even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel.

Some of the 526 teeth removed from the sac are displayed.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their best guess is either genetic or environmental.

After three days in the hospital the boy was released and is expected to make a full recovery.

He is doing fine after the procedure.

In a similar case in 2014, 232 teeth were removed from the mouth of a teen in Mumbai.