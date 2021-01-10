Your snow photos from January 10, 2021

We have had another significant winter weather event for the Concho Valley on this Sunday, and the photos have come rolling in to our newsroom. Here are just a few of the many photos that you have shared with us.

Wayne – Snow FM 2105/GrapeCreek Rd North San Angelo

BRUCE Fletcher -The chapel, hospital, and barracks at our beautiful Ft Concho!

Mr. & Mrs Garcia -Enjoyed the snow by making Mr. Snowy

Jennifer Robinson – Snow much fun!

Diana Lara

Lacey Wooten- My mom’s dog Hondo loves the snow!

Sears family -Construction snowman!

Sherrie Klein – Dove Creek

lexis, Jacob, & Abby Crawford – Freddy the Snowman

Caitlyn Mills -Here’s a photo of my daughter with her first snow and snowman. I really hope you post this!!!

Ryleigh Hyles – Horsing’ around in the snow

Brooke Amezcua – BBQ droid with The child

Holly Santos – Sophia Santos,8y/o, with Olaf in San Angelo

Snow-covered back yard of Janice Hanna (Courtesy of Janice Hanna)

Nicko Ortiz – My nieces building a snowman out in Paul Ann area !

Lacey Sanchez – Aiden, San Angelo, TX “Everything is bigger in Texas!”

Gladys Torres – 8 ft Heavy SnowMan from Eden Texas. Kids enjoyed every minute of this snowy day.

Stephanie Sexton – Hulk Smash Snowman

Joyce wallace – My 2 year old grandson enjoying his second snow. The first last week. The picture speaks for its self. Evergreen

