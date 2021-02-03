Wonder Wednesday: The Water Cycle

A slightly simplified version of the water cycle. Picture courtesy of Wikimediacommons.

Water plays a large factor when it comes to our planet. Whether providing hydration for life, or creating clouds, we are constantly surrounded by this basic element. Some people may wonder what the difference is between a meteorologist, and a hydrologist. The answer is very simple. Water in the air is the concern of a meteorologist, and water on the ground is the concern of hydrologists. But remembering a simple principle of physics, matter can not be created nor destroyed. So different phases of water continue to cycle around the planet.

Fun fact: The same water dinosaurs drank millions of years ago, is the same water we drink today, This water is just in a very recycled form, but nonetheless, still the same.

The water cycle has a decent amount of components to it. We’ll start with the liquid form we will usually see most of, which is bodies of water and oceans. When the sun heats up these bodies of water, the process of evaporation takes place, which is when water turns from a liquid to a gas. The molecules in a vapor have more energy, and are expanded out more than in a liquid. The gas or, in meteorological terms, the bubble of air continues to rise into the air until it either comes up to the surface of an object, or makes it to the coolest part of the atmosphere in which the temperatures of the molecules inside the bubble is the same as the surrounding air. Remember, heat rises and the higher in the atmosphere the heat goes, the more it cools down with the colder temperatures.

A hot spring in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Heated water rising in the form of evaporation. Picture courtesy of Pixabay.

Once the air in the bubble is the same temperatures as the surrounding air or bubbles, the process of turning back to a solid begins. This is called condensation. However, because the water molecules are changing from a vapor to a solid, they will be in a different form. When clouds start forming, enough of the molecules have turned into snow crystals, and we continue to see clouds building, if we have more water vapor being added. Eventually enough of these crystallized water molecules will come together and add a bit of weight, eventually being pulled closer to the surface of Earth due to gravity.

As the larger forms of water continue to fall, depending on the temperature of the air surrounding it will depend on what type of precipitation we can expect (See blog on types of precipitation for more details). Either snow/rain comes down, and we replace the water previously taken out of the bodies of water. As the water reaches it’s “starting point”, the cycle of the water continues, giving us recycled water for the planet to consume and reuse.