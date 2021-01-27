Wonder Wednesday: Southern Lights

A view of the Northern Lights in Finland. Video courtesy of CBS: All About Lapland.

Many of us have heard of the northern lights, and the spectacle they are for anyone who had a chance to see this wonder. Occurring at the top of the atmosphere, the northern lights look like iridescent flashes in the skies, which is electrically charged solar particles colliding with the nitrogen and oxygen atoms in our atmosphere. In the northern hemisphere, the scientific name given to this phenomenon is aurora borealis.

In the southern hemisphere, a different name is given. This event is called aurora australis, or the southern lights. With the same exact concept, the southern hemisphere has a light show that amazes many who are able to catch this spectacle.

A look at the aurora australis from space. Photo Courtesy of wikimedia.commons.

Usually, the best place to catch this event is in Antarctica at night. But many people won’t enjoy the frigid temperatures, so places near the south pole are prone to be good places to view, like Australia New Zealand, or the southern tip of Chile and Argentina. When the lights are visible, from a space-like perspective, an oval shape looks to encompass around the poles

Depending on the type of reaction will depend on the coloring of the lights. The concept is generally the same as flames turning different colors with certain salts added. The combustion of oxygen atoms will tend to make the lights more green and red, and higher levels of nitrogen will give either a pink-red or blue lighting.

To keep track of when the borealis and australis lights will be visible on earth, click on the corresponding links.

Australis: http://www.aurora-service.net/aurora-forecast/

Borealis: https://www.gi.alaska.edu/monitors/aurora-forecast