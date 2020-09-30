Wonder Wednesday: September 30, 2020

Gravity plays a major role in our daily life, as well as weather patterns. It helps determine our seasons, and keeps us from flying off into space. But did you know, everybody has a gravitational pull to them? Before we get too far ahead, let’s look at some of the basics of gravity.

Hannah, Robert; Master Isaac Newton in His Garden at Woolsthorpe, in the Autumn of 1665; The Royal Institution; http://www.artuk.org/artworks/master-isaac-newton-in-his-garden-at-woolsthorpe-in-the-autumn-of-1665-216055

Gravity was first noticed by Sir Isaac Newton (1643-1727) with his famous apple falling from a tree scenario. Newton realized a force was working to help bring the apple from the tree branch and on to his head. Today, we know this as Newton’s Law of Gravity.

This law helps explain the moon circulating Earth, and how we don’t float off in the air. However, all bodies of mass have a gravitational pull to them. We just don’t notice this pull, and don’t have random objects floating around us because gravity on Earth is much larger. It’s the difference of comparing ripples in the water after throwing a granule of sand to a large boulder.

Wave clouds caused by gravity. Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org.

Weather is impacted gravity in many ways. It pulls larger rain drops, hail and snowflakes to the surface. This is why we weigh less when we are in the air. Our weight increases as we get closer to the center of the gravitational pull. Clouds are also impacted by gravity. You may have seen lines of clouds, or what looks like ripples in the clouds. This is caused by gravity waves, which has different levels of pull on the atmosphere.

The lighter an object, the less work to pull on that object, however a larger mass will require more work to move. You can test this by find three or four objects that have different weights (preferably solid objects). Drop two objects at the same time, and from the same height; recording your results. If you are unsure of the results, redo the test, and record your findings. You may notice there is a pattern going on between each object. The size and weight of each object do not make a difference to which one hits the ground first. Gravity works on all objects at an equal rate. This rate is measured as 9.8 m/s (meters per second) or 32 ft/s (feet per second).

