Wonder Wednesday: Night and Day

As much as we’d like to think so, the solar system doesn’t revolve around us. Actually, we revolve around the sun. This revolution gives us our days and nights. But not everyone gets the same amount of daylight. Some areas may only see a few hours of the sun, while others spend most of the day with sunny skies. This is all thanks the the tilting of Earth’s axis.

So what about the night? Since the Earth takes 365.25 days to go around the sun, it’s also spinning on its axis. When it’s night time, we are facing away from the sun, and vice-versa for day time. And yes, the amount of time to go around our sun does coincide nicely with how long our calendar year goes. The one-fourth of a day is eventually added together as an extra day in the year, every four years (February 29th).

Night skies with several stars. Picture courtesy of Pixabay.

With the world taking 24 hours to spin around, a direct impact on our weather can also be expected. We have the constant heating and cooling, which helps warm up and cool down the atmosphere. Of course, there are several other factors with weather, but the sun and our constant movement around this star plays a big factor.

As a rule of thumb, the sun always rises in the east and sets in the west. But, the sunlight isn’t as strong in the early morning or late evening hours. Why? Because of the angle of the sun’s position with the horizon, the rays are coming in at a slanted angle, which makes the rays weaker and not as warm or bright. This is also why we don’t automatically warm up to a certain temperatures once the sun comes out. The change in temperatures is gradual and takes time.

