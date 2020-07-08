Wonder Wednesday: July 8th, 2020

Picture courtesy of IFLScience.com
Most of us have seen rainbows, either with storms, or in the lawn sprinkler. But what about a rainbow at night? Can that even happen? The answer is yes. A lunar rainbow, or more commonly called a Moonbow, occurs when a full or nearly full moon shines on an area of suspended water droplets, usually with mist from a waterfall, with the moon being a little lower in the sky. Moonbows are rare, since they need several events to trigger this phenomenon. Another version of the moonbow is a bright, white ring around the moon. These is known as a moon halo.
For more information, visit https://scijinks.gov/rainbow/