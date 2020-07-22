Wonder Wednesday: July 22, 2020

Mirage in the desert. Photo courtesy of Flickr.
Have you ever been driving, and seen a reflection off in the horizon? Sometimes, people might think these are areas of water, especially in a desert region. However, this is just a mirage. Mirages are just one of the many optical illusions we can find in nature. They are uniquely formed, with the surface of the ground being hot, and the air above being colder. With a little bending of light, called refraction, we see a reflection on the ground. That reflection is just of the sky above, which can sometimes reflect trees and buildings. However, most of the time, it will just look like water in the distance. To learn more about mirages, you can visit: