Wonder Wednesday: July 15th, 2020

Photo courtesy of NASA.

Today’s topic is about a relatively new item in our sky. The comet Neowise will continue to be visible in the Northwest horizon for the rest of July. The further north you are in the northern hemisphere, the more visible this comet will be. And grab your binoculars, because you will be able to see plenty of details on the phenomenon. The best times to see the comet are right at dusk, with the sunset just barely on the horizon, or early in the morning for those who are morning birds (given there is clear skies for your area).

For more information on tracking Neowise, you can visit :https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise.

For an interactive map of the entire solar system, you can also visit: https://www.solarsystemscope.com/