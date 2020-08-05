Wonder Wednesday: August 5, 2020

The Moon seen in the Belt of Venus. Photo courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org.

We look into a unique phenomenon that many may have seen, but not realized what it was. The Belt of Venus, is a bit of an optical phenomenon, similar to mirages. The belt of Venus can be seen at the twilight hours, either in the morning or at night. A slight haze might seem like it is in the skies off in the horizon, which is part of the illusion of this event. With the sun either set or just rising, a red to pink glow can be seen, appearing like a band or a belt. The red glow is more associated in the summer skies, and pink is more prominent in the winter times. Interesting enough, with the location of Venus, and how it rotates around the Sun, Venus is never able to be found in the Belt of Venus. For more information about this phenomenon, you can visit: http://www.astronomytrek.com/what-is-the-belt-of-venus-atmospheric-phenomenon/ 

A breakdown of how we can see the Belt of Venus. Picture courtesy of phenomena.org.

