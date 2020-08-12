Wonder Wednesday: August 12, 2020

Noctilucent clouds in the evening skies in Uppsala, Sweden. Photo courtesy by commons.wikimedia.org.

We will take a quick dip back into clouds, with today’s topic being noctilucent clouds. This particular event looks like clouds giving off light in a dark sky. However, much like the previous optical illusions, this is because of the position of the clouds relative to the sun, which has either gone down or is just rising. However, these clouds are more likely to be seen in Canada and Alaska rather than the U.S. The sunlight will still hit some higher level clouds, giving them a look like it is still day light, but because of the night skies above, these clouds look a more translucent. For the most part, these clouds can be seen in the Northern Hemisphere during May through August, and in the Southern Hemisphere during November through February. For more information, you can visit:  https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/nights-of-noctilucent-clouds/

A diagram explaining how Noctilucent clouds are made. Picture courtesy of commons.wikimedia.org.

