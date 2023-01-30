SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the next three days across the Concho Valley and West Texas.

The winter weather began late Sunday, January 29, 2023, and will continue until Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Light freezing rain is expected in the Concho Valley, Big Country, And

Heartland.

A second heavier round with more widespread wintry precipitation will develop Monday night and continue until Wednesday morning with freezing rain and sleet.

The winter weather will impact bridges and overpasses with the possibility of black ice and accumulations on roadways, trees, and power lines are possible. The temperatures will remain below freezing until Wednesday which could cause school delays and closures.

The National Weather Service San Angelo has received multiple reports of slick roads and accidents across the area early Monday morning and has asked drivers to exercise caution on roadways.