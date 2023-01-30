SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — According to the San Angelo Police Department the Winter Storm Warning has been extended until Wednesday afternoon.

The Nixle alert listed the threat as severe with a significant threat to life or property. Several rounds of wintery precipitation are expected to begin late Monday night. The Warning has been extended from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The alert warned that accumulation of ice on the roadway, especially bridges and overpasses will cause hazardous travel conditions from late Monday night through Tuesday night. A few power outages and damage to trees will also be possible due to the ice accumulations.

The NWS SA also warned drivers of “sneaky” winter hazards such as freezing drizzle and asks that drivers slow down, don’t use cruise control, and keep their distance from other vehicles.

AAA Texas reminded drivers to remove all ice from windshields before driving off in frigid winter weather. In order to avoid bodily injury or a costly car repair, it is best to play it safe and remove all snow and ice.

Additional tips from the NWS include leaving vehicle wipers down, having a week’s worth of food and prescriptions, and keeping devices charged.